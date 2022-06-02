Butler Health System and Greensburg-based Excela Health have signed a letter of intent to form a new health system, according to a BHS news release.
When finalized, the release said, the new health system would generate over $1 billion in revenue, employ about 7,300 people, and have more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners who would serve a population of 750,000.
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, so the saying goes, and that is exactly what will be happening Saturday, June 18, when the Oil City Izaak Walton League hosts its annual Venango County Youth Field Day.
CLARION TWP. — After a five-year tenure, Clarion-Limestone School District and Superintendent Amy J. Glasl have parted ways as both parties last week approved a 16-page agreement under which Glasl submitted her resignation and the school district paid her a $10,000 severance settlement.
As the U.S. heads into prime tick season, Pennsylvania continues to lead the country in the number of reported Lyme disease cases per year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
A brand-new event will pedal its way into Titusville on Saturday, when more than 150 cyclists — from as far south as Florida, as far west as Michigan and as far north as Vermont — come to participate in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix.
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when th…
Pinched for space, many county governments are forced to pay for office space on the local rental market at a high cost — except in Clarion County, which has found a way to turn an expense into income.
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a stri…
Shippenville firefighters quickly brought a structure fire under control this afternoon at 8555 Main St., Shippenville. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the residential fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters from Knox and Clarion assisted. Route 322 was closed at t…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed thei…
LANCASTER (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.
Fertigs Community Center on Saturday hosted its first-ever First Responders for Kids, an event spearheaded by Laura Shreffler, a member of the center who wanted to organize something for first responders in Fertigs because there is spacious parking at the center.