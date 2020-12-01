Biden names econ team as pandemic threatens workers

Janet Yellen (AP)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.

Janet Yellen, announced Monday as Biden's nominee for treasury secretary, served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, when she placed a greater emphasis than previous Fed chairs on maximizing employment and less focus on price inflation. Biden also named Cecilia Rouse as chair of his Council of Economic Advisers, and Heather Boushey and Jared Bernstein as members of the council.

Vaccine gains momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Shelves aren't loaded
Shelves aren't loaded

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, according to the NWS.

Area weekend cases hit 136
Area weekend cases hit 136

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Franklin woman was pioneer in Navy during World War I
Franklin woman was pioneer in Navy during World War I

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.

'A marvel of sweet tones'
'A marvel of sweet tones'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.

Another Trump challenge rejected
Another Trump challenge rejected

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.

Spreading virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin

NEW YORK (AP) - The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.

'Spread cheer at home'
'Spread cheer at home'

  • From staff reports

Small Business Saturday is being celebrated across the country today, and business owners are saying it's more important than ever this year to shop small.

Area records 122 new cases
Area records 122 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURGThe state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

No Starlight Ball in '21
No Starlight Ball in '21

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Biden calls for unity
Biden calls for unity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans on Wednesday to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions.