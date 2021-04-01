Biden touts his plan to 'win future' in visit to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday outlined a $2.3 trillion plan to reengineer the nation's infrastructure over the next eight years in what he billed as "a once in a generation investment in America" that would undo Donald Trump's tax cuts for corporations in the process.
Speaking at a carpenters union training center in Pittsburgh, Biden drew comparisons between his proposed transformation of the U.S. economy and the space race - and promised results as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and people in other high-risk groups are able to schedule their shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday in a dramatic e…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Five months after the state's narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it's clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania's spring primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a "fourth surge" of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was comm…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Planned Parenthood and other operators of abortion clinics lost in court on Friday in their bid to reverse a decades-old Pennsylvania court decision upholding limits on the use of state Medicaid dollars to cover the cost of abortions.
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania ordered vaccine providers Thursday to work with agencies that serve older adults to help clear a backlog of people 65 and older who have spent months waiting for COVID-19 shots.
The second year of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road in Sandycreek Township is expected to start next month.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…