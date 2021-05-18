Big boost for OC

Kelly Ryen, Oil City's community development director, pauses during Monday's tour of the newly opened multimodal hub in downtown Oil City to take a picture of the view of the city from the second floor of the hub. (By Kara O'Neil)
Tim Geibel, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority general manager, speaks during Monday's ceremonies that formally opened the multimodal transportation hub. Other speakers look on, including (from left) Venango County commissioner Sam Breene, PennDOT officials Jennie Granger and Brian McNulty, and PennDOT press officer Jill Harry. (By Kara O'Neil)
Several people touring the multimodal hub on Monday stand in the maintenance bays of the facility. (By Kara O'Neil)
A group of local officials and others stand in the multimodal hub bus wash during Monday's tour. (By Kara O'Neil)
PennDOT deputy secretary Jennie Granger speaks during Monday's formal opening of the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City. About 40 people attended the event. (By Kara O'Neil)
About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.
Speakers at the event included Jennie Granger, PennDOT's deputy secretary of multimodal transportation; Brian McNulty, PennDOT's District 1 executive; Tim Geibel, general manager of the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA); Venango County commissioner Sam Breene and Oil City mayor Bill Moon.
