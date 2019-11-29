Dale Truby, president of the Oil City chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, works with Jack Ogoreuc, 12, of Grove City, as Ogoreuc sighted in his gun Wednesday in preparation for his second opening day of deer hunting season. Truby said the Izaak Walton range will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for hunters who want to get their rifles ready. (By Richard Sayer)
Jack Ogoreuc, 12, of Grove City, poses with a rifle that has been handed down through the generations to him. The 1958 Winchester model 70 Featherweight 243 once belonged to his great-grandfather, Clifford Burrows. If it isn't raining Saturday, Ogoreuc might get a chance to use the family treasure. (By Richard Sayer)
Richard Sayer
Jack Ogoreuc eyes up his target Wednesday at the Izaak Walton range in Oil City. (By Richard Sayer)
Richard Sayer
Saturday will be the first day of the regular deer rifle hunting season, a significant change for Pennsylvanians who have grown accustomed for decades to the "Monday-after-Thanksgiving" opening of the season.
Chip Bunst, information and education supervisor at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northwest Region, said this is a "big change. Not since 1963 have we had a change in the first day of deer rifle season."