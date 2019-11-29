Saturday will be the first day of the regular deer rifle hunting season, a significant change for Pennsylvanians who have grown accustomed for decades to the "Monday-after-Thanksgiving" opening of the season.

Chip Bunst, information and education supervisor at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northwest Region, said this is a "big change. Not since 1963 have we had a change in the first day of deer rifle season."

