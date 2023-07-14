Dr. Dolan Wenner, the medical director, primary care at the Erie VA Medical Center, gives a few remarks during the grand opening of the Venango County VA Clinic in Cranberry on Thursday. Wenner is a Cranberry High School graduate.
A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.
About 250 veterans and their families and local leaders joined clinic staff and other VA personnel for the ceremony, which was followed by tours of the clinic located in Cranberry in front of Home Depot.
WARREN (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a drone that may have been flying near the Warren County jail before homicide suspect Michael Burham’s escape last week, and they say they have increasing concerns the escaped prisoner may be armed.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
WARREN (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape last week from the Warren County jail say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
At its meeting Monday, Franklin council considered the question of whether exterior light fixtures in the historic district should be subject to historical review, and the issue is slated to be discussed again next month.
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York’s Hudson Valley as she tried to escape her flooded home.
WARREN (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from the Warren County jail is likely still in the area and someone may be helping him evade capture, police said after discovering possible campsites in nearby woods.
MEADVILLE — Two things were made clear Thursday during a meeting about the French Creek watershed between public officials from five counties, including Venango, and representatives from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
An upgrade in technology that protects hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy just became available at UPMC Northwest’s Hillman Cancer Center, and the hospital is the only provider of the service in the region.
After last week’s scheduled kickoff was postponed due to dangerously unhealthy air quality, a warm, clear evening greeted the crowd of about 200 people who turned out in Franklin’s Bandstand Park Wednesday night for the first round of the annual Taste of Talent competition.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering to police officers after being cornered in an alley with an assault rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bullet…
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.