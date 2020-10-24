Big win for Oilers

Oil City's Cam Russell fends off a Conneaut Area tackler as he goes for a good gain during first-half action Friday in the Oilers' District 10 Class 4A semifinal game at the Oil Field. Russell scored three first-half touchdowns as the Oilers raced to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to a 56-0 victory. The Oilers will play either Harbor Creek or Meadville next week for the D-10 title. Meanwhile, Franklin's game last night at North East was suspended by lightning in the second quarter with North East leading 8-0 and will resume at 1 p.m. today. (By Eric Elliott)