Poor weather didn’t dampen the 29th annual Biker’s Blessing Sunday afternoon at Tionesta.
Rev. Jo-Ann Mlakar, of Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship, said about 50 motorcyclists attended the service at the church.
Rev. Jo-Ann Mlakar, of Word of Grace Full Gospel Fellowship, said about 50 motorcyclists attended the service at the church.
Three area state House representatives, who have a combined 21 terms served, are again seeking re-election to the General Assembly; citing a variety of issues and agendas as the reasons behind their decisions.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…
Several events have been planned in the area as part of the Remake Learning Days Across America program.
The Forest County Coroner’s Office said a Mayport man died on Friday as the result of a horse riding accident.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved the purchase of three parcels of land from the Venango County Land Bank.
Kindergarten students at Valley Grove Elementary School have spent the majority of the past month watching and waiting for the sounds of peeps and the sight of fluffy little chicks.
Organizers of Relay for Life events in Venango County are looking to paint the county purple in May to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
Oil City Council heard an update on “personnel issues” in the city during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.
Cranberry Township property owner Randy Spencer has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a junkyard on his property at 5273 Route 322.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
CLARION — Clarion County is joining the movement to support the mental health system in the 2022-23 budget that Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Legislature are developing.
Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.
The Venango County 911 advisory board discussed radio upgrades and a county policy for first responder radio communications during their meeting this week.
Longtime Cranberry Elementary School Principal Robert Horner will be retiring June 30.
Oil City School District wants to get more information out to parents and the public about a program in the district that triggered some questions during a school board meeting last week.
The labor shortage has forced Clarion County to take the unusual step of granting about 100 employees a pay increase.
Work began Tuesday on the Franklin General Authority’s project to replace the existing 13th Street Bridge water line with a new line under French Creek.
No one was seriously injured after a school bus carrying about 25 Titusville School District elementary and middle school students crashed Monday morning in Hydetown.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
A manufacturer and a gas producer were honored Saturday night by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry for their many contributions to the community.
The Kennerdell community and many others around the area, including friends in the local music scene, are mourning the loss of a Kennerdell woman who died Saturday in a biking accident.
Polk Borough police suspect a 54-year-old Kennerdell woman who died on the bike trail in Kennerdell on Saturday evening is suspected to have been the victim of an accident along the trail.
CLARION — A Shippenville man is using the most modern technology to uncover Clarion County’s oldest technology.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An early morning fire in a north Philadelphia row home has claimed the lives of three children and one adult, authorities said.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.
Washington Township ATV crash
The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.
A second joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss regionalization and funding opportunities for fire and EMS services in Venango County, specifically in the central part of the county, is coming up next week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.
Fourteen delighted four- and five-year-old children from Scenic Rivers YMCA in Oil City gathered for Earth Day on Friday in Hasson Park “to make the earth happy.”
Liam Neeson is featured in today’s edition of Parade. The actor talks about making his 100th film.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals Thursday, as they seized opportunities to attack each other.
Students at Clarion University Venango Campus had a special lunch guest Thursday — Snoopy, an eight-year-old beagle mix.
Updates about changes at Venango County 911 and a report on the county’s 911 advisory board were discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association.
Franklin teacher Shawn Hawke is in Kansas for the next several days as one of the two big winners in a turkey hunt contest coordinated by the Shoot Like A Girl organization.
