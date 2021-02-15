CLARION - Pennsylvania counties could be seeing some relief in the new federal COVID-19 relief bill.
According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), the bill allocates $350 billion to help states, counties, cities and tribal governments "to cover expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic."
ATLANTA (AP) - Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months, but experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must remain in place.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardo…
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers on Friday accused Democrats of waging a campaign of "hatred" against the former president as they sped through their defense of his actions and words before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hurtling the Senate toward a final vo…
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments - a clear source of division with Republican lawmakers who view the…
HARRISBURG (AP) - An unusual coalition of education groups - from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions - asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an "absolutely essential" step toward reopening schools and ke…
A federal judge on Thursday rejected an appeal by federal prosecutors for pre-trial detention of a Mercer County woman accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol and organizing rioters by using a bullhorn.
A request to use some city streets for The Foster 100, a cycling event designed to raise money to help rehabilitate injured combat veterans, ran into some potential difficulties during an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dire harm from Donald Trump's false and violent incitements will vex American democracy long into the future unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office, House prosecutors insisted Thursday as they concluded two days of emotional arguments …
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday appealed the release of a Mercer County woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overw…
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A police chase that started along Interstate 80 and continued through Clarion Borough resulted in 67 charges, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance and fleeing police, against a 37-year-old Erie County man.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians' arms more rapidly.
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
A Mercer County woman has been formally charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying Friday she is the person in a pink hat shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
A Pennsylvania woman was charged with helping to storm the U.S. Capitol, with federal authorities saying she is the pink-hatted person shown in video directing others through a bullhorn about how to gain further control of the building, authorities said Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.