Cranberry High School students released 500 ring-necked pheasants in the woods and fields of Venango County on Friday in preparation for today's first day of pheasant hunting season. (By Richard Sayer)
A male ring-necked pheasant is ready for release Friday as Cranberry High School teacher Dustin Wenner takes photos of students at the release site in Emlenton. (By Richard Sayer)
Cranberry High School students released 500 ring-necked pheasants in the woods and fields of Venango County on Friday in preparation for today's first day of pheasant hunting season. (By Richard Sayer)