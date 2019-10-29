Blaze destroys home near Strattanville

A state police fire marshal on Monday afternoon investigates in the aftermath of a blaze that destroyed a Strattanville home on Monday morning. (By Randy Bartley)

STRATTANVILLE - A three-alarm fire destroyed a two-story house at 15933 Route 322 in Clarion Township on Monday morning.

The home's owner and his four children were not at home when the fire broke out, according to one of the firefighters on the scene. However, a pet dog and three pet lizards died in the blaze.

