No one was injured in a Buffalo Street house fire early Sunday morning, which resulted in the total loss of the home, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department.

The first firefighting unit arrived shortly before 1 a.m. at 79 Buffalo St., where firefighters found significant fire coming from the second-floor windows on the street side of the home, according to the release.

Record real estate deal in Venango County?

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The Forest Investment Associates’ recent purchase of Chagrin Land LLC timberlands has likely set a dollar amount record for a real estate transaction in Venango County.

Blaze destroys house in Franklin

  • From staff reports

Coming Monday

Some municipalities and school districts will benefit from a $63.2 million real estate transaction.

Oberlander: Joining energy compact bad move

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The cost of energy is rising — and it could get worse if Pennsylvania were to join 10 other states currently in an energy compact, according to state Rep. Donna Oberlander.

St. Joseph Church renovations continue

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.

Crime scene tampered with, police say

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing charges after being accused of removing police tape from the scene of a homicide investigation and otherwise tampering with the property.

Area residents have mixed opinions on no-fly zone over Ukraine

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The debate over whether the U.S. and NATO allies should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in its war with Russia heated up even more this week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his case for any form of additional U.S. assistance during a virtual session with Congress.

Tri-county area's jobless rate increases

HARRISBURG — For the first time since August, the tri-county area’s latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Big GOP field for governor has party leaders worried

HARRISBURG (AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who can’t beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.

St. Paddy's Day fun at Valley Grove

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

A few not-so-lucky Valley Grove kindergartners in Rachel Wargo’s class were visited by a leprechaun Thursday who left their classroom a wreck on St. Patrick’s Day.

Court upholds new maps for state General Assembly

HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.

Warmed up for spring

  • Brad Lena

It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.

Rockland shooting death ruled self-defense

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

DA: Rockland fatal shooting was self defense

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said at a news conference this afternoon that the shooting death of Peter Spencer on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township has been determined to be justified by way of self defense/defense of others.

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

County Seat Restaurant owners say goodbye

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.

Both sides happy with tentative OC fire contract

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.