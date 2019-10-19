A fire at the Sasol plant on Route 8 just outside Oil City shut down the highway from Rouseville to the White Bridge in Oil City for more than an hour Friday afternoon as several departments were dispatched. Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said Sasol's fire system kicked in to contain the fire. (By Richard Sayer)
Several area fire departments were dispatched to the Sasol chemical plant Friday afternoon. There were no injuries at the plant or to firefighters. (By Richard Sayer)