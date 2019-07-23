Blueprint committee celebrates brewery

CLARION It's one thing to have a blueprint but quite another to see it through.
The Clarion River Brewing Co. is a benchmark of the Clarion Blueprint Committee. The Blueprint Communities effort is a partnership between Clarion Borough and Clarion University and in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
The mission of the Blueprint Communities is to serve as a catalyst to revitalize older communities and neighborhoods.
Todd Colosimo, a member of the committee, said he is "most proud" of the brewery, which hosted a celebratory event Monday featuring Congressman Glenn Thompson.
"It has worked well for the borough," Colosimo said of the brewery. "I hope to keep this success going."
"This is what we envisioned when we developed the Blueprint plan," said John Bendel of the Pittsburgh Farmers Home Loan Bank.
Clarion was designated as a Blueprint Community in 2014. It is only one of 28 Blueprint communities in Pennsylvania.
Eric Funk, vice president and regional manager for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, said the Blueprint Committee developed a "shared vision" for the community that included a safe community, a welcoming community and a gateway to the area's attractions.
Funk said the committee has created a synergy with other organizations that have committed their time and treasure to the community.
"We believe we have realized that vision," he said.
Thompson said "it is exciting to see growth happening here in Clarion. I applaud the hard work of the many organizations that have come together to help revitalize the borough including Clarion's leaders, FHL Bank Pittsburgh and the local businesses and citizens who strive to make the community better. I look forward to seeing the work continue."
FHL Bank Pittsburgh and two of its member institutions, The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Northwest bank have leveraged additional FHL Bank programs to provide financial support to several of Clarion's revitalization projects.
The Boundary Street Rental Development project, which will offer affordable rentals for the homeless and special needs populations, received more than $273,0000 in Affordable Housing Program funding.
The Clarion River Brewing Co. also received small business lending assistance through FHL Bank's Banking on Business program.
"We are privileged to partner with FHL Bank's members The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Northwest Bank to continue to support Clarion's progress and serve the community's needs," said FHL Bank Pittsburgh's president and CEO Winthrop Watson.