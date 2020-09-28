Body found in Crawford County identified

Meadville state police have identified a body found along Mule Road in Fairfeild Township, Crawford County, as that of 21-year-old Destine Renee Conyers, of Townville.
Police said her body was found Sunday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
Updated: September 29, 2020 @ 3:07 am
