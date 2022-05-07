The debate over the state’s interstate bridge tolling project took another turn this week during a couple of hearings held by the state that addressed the project’s impact on I-80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.
NEW YORK (AP) — A sharp sell-off left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1,000 points lower Thursday, wiping out the gains from Wall Street’s biggest rally in two years, as worries grow that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will de…
HARRISBURG (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up, and now a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that wi…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.
A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned that other privacy ri…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.
Three area state House representatives, who have a combined 21 terms served, are again seeking re-election to the General Assembly; citing a variety of issues and agendas as the reasons behind their decisions.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…
NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.