Two Venango County residents have come out with new books that showcase special attractions unique to the area.

The new publications, available at the Venango County Historical Society headquarters in Franklin, are "A History of St. Patrick Parish" and "Birds of Venango County."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+4
Volunteer effort
Front Page

Volunteer effort

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Volunteers with the Venango County Toys for Tots campaign on Saturday proved Santa is still coming despite this year's challenges.

Front Page

Penney to close Clarion Mall store

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

JC Penney at the Clarion Mall, which avoided closure earlier this year as the company maneuvered its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close its doors in spring.

Vaccine shipments begin
Front Page

Vaccine shipments begin

PORTAGE, Michigan (AP) - The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation's pandemic deaths approached the horrifying new milestone of 300,000.

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving
Front Page

Some Americans are paying the price for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) - With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people - begging them, even - not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year's season.

+2
Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases
Front Page

Venango, Clarion both up to nearly 1,500 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Front Page

Hospital keeping up with surge

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The surge of patients being admitted to the UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca because of COVID-19 infections is relentless.

Free

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'
Front Page

'Hoped it wouldn't come to this'

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials responded to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions.

Free

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Front Page

Small businesses forced to adapt

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

For the past nine months during this year of the pandemic, operating small businesses has "been difficult at best" as owners are forced to adapt, according to an area small business adviser.

+2
Getting in the spirit
Front Page

Getting in the spirit

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Community Services of Venango County Spirit of Giving tree and gift wrapping station are up and running in the Cranberry Mall.

Front Page

Wolf says he's tested positive, isolating at home

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has contracted COVID-19 and is isolating at home, revealing the diagnosis after several members of his security detail recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Free

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Front Page

Nursing home industry suing state

HARRISBURG (AP) - The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Front Page

Panel trims waste hauling hike

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Septage haulers utilizing the Franklin wastewater plant for sludge removal services will see a slight increase beginning Jan. 1, Franklin General Authority members decided Tuesday night.

+3
A rewarding project
Front Page

A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Free

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

+2
UPMC Northwest parade
Front Page

UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Front Page

Wolf warns hospitals at risk, mulls new restrictions

HARRISBURG (AP) - The coronavirus is running rampant throughout Pennsylvania and could soon force overwhelmed hospitals to begin turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a "dangerous, disturbing scenario" that will become reality if people don't take steps to slow the spread.

Free

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Front Page

'We're in a good place'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite a very unusual year, Venango County is in good financial shape as 2020 winds down, according to the county commissioners and chief financial officer.

+2
Area weekend cases hit 279
Front Page

Area weekend cases hit 279

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.