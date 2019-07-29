A man Franklin state police have been searching for turned himself in to the sheriff's office in Ava, Missouri, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police through District Judge Patrick Lowery's office.
According to the complaint, Clayton Hindman, 48, of Polk has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime with intent, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
According to the complaint, Hindman had been renting the house where the body of a woman was found Thursday evening, and police believe the body was that of Salina Chilson, 38, of Emlenton, who went missing on July 3.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh on Monday morning told the newspaper and TheDerrick.com that she couldn't confirm the identity of the woman until she receives results of DNA testing.
Rugh also said she is waiting for the report of forensic experts before making a determination as to the cause and manner of death.
According to the complaint, a bullet and shell casing were located during the autopsy performed on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
The woman's lower jaw was also broken in three places, the complaint said.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White would only confirm the investigation is ongoing and that a suspect is in custody.
For more details, please Tuesday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.