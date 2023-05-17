Terri McFadden

Terri McFadden

Two incumbents and two newcomers won out in the Venango County commissioners race during Tuesday’s primary election.

The top vote getter, incumbent Sam Breene, the Republican chair of the Venango County commissioners who is running for a second term, garnered 4,275 votes, taking 38.53% of the vote in the five way Republican primary.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

FAM Jam draws crowd
Front Page

FAM Jam draws crowd

  • By JAMIE HUNT Contributing writer

The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree was back for its second year on Saturday.

Front Page

There's new life at former glass plant site

  • By DAVID A. HOLLIS Clarion News writer

KNOX — Nearly 100 years ago, the Knox Glass Bottle Co. had six factories that produced containers for everything from perfume to prescription to milk. While that company now belongs to the ages, a new company has moved in.

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages
Front Page

Citation filed against Adamovsky for IOOF damages

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City code enforcement office has filed a citation against Milan Adamovsky whose IOOF building on Seneca Street hasn’t been repaired more than a month after a storm took part of the roof off the building, causing damage to another nearby building.

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
Free

Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire

Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …

Front Page

County hears push for ballot curing policy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The question of allowing voters to fix mistakes on already submitted mail-in or absentee ballots, a process often referred to as “curing” ballots, was brought up by attendees at Tuesday’s monthly Venango County commissioners meeting.

Bicyclists take to trails
Front Page

Bicyclists take to trails

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

In addition to folks out walking in the parks and enjoying recreational equipment like playgrounds and basketball courts, many cyclists are hitting the trails again now that winter is over.

Biden uses humor to try to defuse concerns about his age
Front Page

Biden uses humor to try to defuse concerns about his age

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth U.S. president — whom Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.

Source: Officials examine ideology of Texas gunman
Front Page

Source: Officials examine ideology of Texas gunman

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology Sunday as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Relics to be on display at St. Joseph Church
Front Page

Relics to be on display at St. Joseph Church

  • From staff reports

Relics of the Blessed Carlo Acutis and St. Manuel González García will be on display from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, the Diocese of Erie announced in a news release. Mass is scheduled at 8 a.m.