Kay and Steve Woods enjoy a moment during Oil City's BridgeFest held Saturday on Veterans Bridge. Kay Woods launched the community festival on Veterans Bridge last year, and it has become a hugely popular draw. It is sponsored by the Oil City Arts Council. (Contributed photo)
Kay and Steve Woods enjoy a moment during Oil City's BridgeFest held Saturday on Veterans Bridge. Kay Woods launched the community festival on Veterans Bridge last year, and it has become a hugely popular draw. It is sponsored by the Oil City Arts Council. (Contributed photo)
More than 2,000 people attended BridgeFest on Saturday on Oil City's Veterans Bridge. Despite a brief delay due to a heavy storm at 4 p.m., the festival continued until 10 p.m. (Contributed photo)
A variety of children's activities highlighted Saturday's BridgeFest on Oil City's Veterans Bridge. (Contributed photo)
Call it divine intervention or simply luck, Oil City's BridgeFest held Saturday on Veterans Bridge went on as scheduled despite getting slammed with pouring rain, hail and high wind gusts just a few minutes before it opened at 4 p.m.
"That storm hit just as we were opening and we had a lot of people already there even as we were setting up," said Kay Woods, BridgeFest organizer and member of the Oil City ARTS Council that sponsors the festival. "When that storm came, everyone was running around and trying to hold everything down in the wind, throwing tarps over stuff and then huddling under tents when they could."