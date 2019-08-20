Call it divine intervention or simply luck, Oil City's BridgeFest held Saturday on Veterans Bridge went on as scheduled despite getting slammed with pouring rain, hail and high wind gusts just a few minutes before it opened at 4 p.m.

"That storm hit just as we were opening and we had a lot of people already there even as we were setting up," said Kay Woods, BridgeFest organizer and member of the Oil City ARTS Council that sponsors the festival. "When that storm came, everyone was running around and trying to hold everything down in the wind, throwing tarps over stuff and then huddling under tents when they could."

