Ruthanne Barbazzeni, recipient of the 2023 Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award that recognizes Brookville’s Citizen of the Year, hears the surprise announcement from 2022 recipient Jim Lipuma. The award was given during the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce’s recent awards and luncheon event.
Contributed photos
The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services receives its 2023 President’s Cup Award as the top nonprofit.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union receives its 2023 Large Business of the Year Award.
Bloom On Main receives its 2023 Small Business of the Year Award.
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its various 2023 awards, which include the area’s top nonprofit, large and small businesses, and citizen.
The President’s Cup Award, awarded to the top nonprofit, went to the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, which the chamber said has the task of providing services every second of the year.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…
Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.
A new curriculum for social-emotional learning (SEL) was unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting of the Franklin school board, following discussion of the curriculum and whether to vote on it that night.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.
CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…
The Franklin Area School District is looking at expanding its Honorable Knights program into its elementary schools this upcoming school year, district superintendent Eugene Thomas told the school board at its Monday work session.
You can watch and hear candidates for both Venango County commissioner and judge as they answer questions during a public forum that will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight on TheDerrick.com from the Scrubgrass Township Grange.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s that time of year when throngs of taxpayers are buckling down to file their income tax returns before Tuesday’s filing deadline. Many often pay to use software from private companies such as Intuit and H&R Block.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor’s strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to ad…