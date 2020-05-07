Author David Taylor stands near a plaque dedicated to Samuel Henderson, who donated Pinecrest Country Club to the people of the Clarion and Brookville communities in 1926. Pinecrest is the subject of a new book by Taylor. (By Randy Bartley)
The clubhouse at Pinecrest Country Club near Roseville, Jefferson County, hasn't changed much since this photo was taken in 1950. A portion of the veranda has been enclosed as a dining room. (Contributed photo)
Author David Taylor stands near a plaque dedicated to Samuel Henderson, who donated Pinecrest Country Club to the people of the Clarion and Brookville communities in 1926. Pinecrest is the subject of a new book by Taylor. (By Randy Bartley)
The clubhouse at Pinecrest Country Club near Roseville, Jefferson County, hasn't changed much since this photo was taken in 1950. A portion of the veranda has been enclosed as a dining room. (Contributed photo)