Brothers Caleb and Noah Riddle, of Polk, showed their first sheep at the Venango County Fair on Tuesday.

Caleb, 9 and Noah, 10, have been around animals for a long time. Their family keeps hogs, chickens, geese and goats.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wolf: Get a vaccine or a test
Front Page

Wolf: Get a vaccine or a test

HARRISBURG (AP) - Some 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Free

Vaccine or test mandated for certain state employees

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…

Front Page

Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

Front Page

Court rules Spencer has complied with DEP orders

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The state Department of Environmental Protection had its litigation ended against Cranberry Township resident Randy Spencer on Monday after he was found to be compliant of Commonwealth Court orders.

Front Page

Scams always evolving, special agent says

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - An official with the state Attorney General's Office said there always are new wrinkles developing in the scam game, especially when it comes to ripping off senior citizens.

+2
Barnyard Olympics
Front Page

Barnyard Olympics

  • From staff reports

Opening day of the Venango County Fair was filled with events, including the Barnyard Olympics.

+3
Dems have full lineup for U.S. Senate seat
Front Page

Dems have full lineup for U.S. Senate seat

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the st…

+4
The winners are
Front Page

The winners are

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two people won the 2021 Taste of Talent vocal competition after the large crowd in Bandstand Park on Sunday concluded the pair to both be champions.

Front Page

Property buyer has gone quiet

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After generating quite a buzz in the region back in the winter, little has been heard the last few months from a New Jersey developer who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner.

+4
Students step out
Front Page

Students step out

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City High School marching band is celebrating its "Home Turf" in recognition of the city's 150th anniversary.

+4
Music fills the air
Front Page

Music fills the air

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band serenaded an audience Thursday evening in Bandstand Park for its 165-year anniversary.

Fair animals will be in record number
Front Page

Fair animals will be in record number

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The Venango County Fair will be "about 75 percent back to normal" with a "record number of animal entries" this year, according to Fair Board President Brad Deeter.

+3
New use for landmark
Front Page

New use for landmark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.

+6
'Honor to have plane'
Front Page

'Honor to have plane'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.

+8
A destructive delight
Front Page

A destructive delight

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

NEW BETHLEHEM - The Clarion County Fair's demolition derby Saturday night attracted dozens of drivers including a grandmother and a man whose total track time was 38 seconds.

Front Page

State court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

HARRISBURG (AP) - Six sitting judges and two lawyers hope Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats that are up for grabs in the November election.

Front Page

Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote vaccines

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, citing the highly contagious delta variant, and one of the state's most populous counties acknowledged Friday it mishandled students' confidentia…