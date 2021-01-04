Browns best Steelers

Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.
The Steelers entered the contest with the AFC North already locked up, but Cleveland needed to win to secure a spot in the postseason, and it did that - but just barely. After trailing 24-9 early in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was playing in place of Ben Roethlisberger, led a comeback that saw the Steelers pull to within 24-22 inside of the two-minute warning. But, a potentially game-tying two-point conversion pass came up empty, allowing the Browns to hold on to the victory and end an 18-year playoff drought.