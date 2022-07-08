Budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

The Pennsylvania GOP legislative leaders, from left, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, Appropriations Committee Chair Stan Saylor and House Speaker Bryan Cutler speak before the start of an afternoon session at the Capitol in Harrisburg on Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania House, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs.
The House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote hours after representatives were briefed on the details. All of the no votes were Republicans.
Sugarcreek Borough Council gave its approval Wednesday for replacement of the third and final culvert on Shaffer Run Road, as bid by Shingledecker’s Welding, of Franklin, in the amount of $91,000 and pending Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approval.
The leaders of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition are cautiously optimistic with the decision of the Commonwealth Court to stop PennDOT’s plan to toll nine bridges in the state, including the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork bridges in Jefferson County on Interstate 80.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, autho…
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.93, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The drop, AAA said, reflects the nationwide trend that is due to a lack of consumer demand.
Venango County Human Services and a number of organizations in Oil City are strategizing a way to improve access to food, healthcare and other services for people in the East End of Oil City by creating a “health hub” in the neighborhood.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home…
The recently created Venango County infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities and municipal authorities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by the county, is in full swing and accepting applications.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Work on a new state budget for Pennsylvania will plow into next week as the state government started the fiscal year Friday with diminished spending authority, details of a new spending plan still largely a secret and questions about whether negotiators can solve lingering …
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being ke…
HARRISBURG (AP) — A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced s…
HARRISBURG (AP) — A state court today permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania — including on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election — and his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol bent on achieving his goal.
Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fought security officials for control of the presidential SUV as he struggled to get to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, a key former White House aide told House investigators Tuesday, even after he had been told that some of …
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
SHIPPENVILLE — The “Beach City Baby,” the World War II transport plane which these days is based at Venango Regional Airport, made the third stop of its maiden summer tour on Saturday with a visit to the Clarion Airport for the Knight Cruisers Car Show, an event that benefited the Clarion Ho…