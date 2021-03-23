Building razed

After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
Missy Scrivens, who owns the Log Cabin with her husband, Josh, said plans are in the works to rebuild on the same site.
The Oil City School Board on Monday evening heard an update about the federal COVID-19 aid the district will receive.
Three Valley Grove teachers were awarded grants to purchase supplies to sew face masks for other students and make door signs for Sugar Creek Station residents.
Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.
Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.
Emily Eckert, a 2010 graduate of Oil City High School, is making her mark these days in Washington, D.C.
Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.
"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…
A Butler County commissioner who visited Venango County on Friday to witness how the vaccine program has taken shape came away impressed enough with hope of replicating it in his county.
The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.
First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…
The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.
CLARION - There is only one contested countywide race in Clarion County on the May 19 primary election ballot.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.
Forest County commissioners gave another report Wednesday on broadband expansion in the county.
The state announced this week that $5 million will be available for distribution among 13 counties affected by the recent and scheduled closures of state-run facilities, but the funds will offer little relief to Venango County in the long run.
Seneca's fire chief is recommending caution before burning after his department extinguished a brush fire that burned nearly an acre Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township.
Local medical personnel are optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines are leading to a "new normal," but they also say it's too early for anyone to let their guard down in the fight against the virus.
Oil City School Board members on Monday heard from a representative with PNC Capital Markets about issuing bonds to cover the cost of renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School.
A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.
CLARION - If a bill in the state House of Representatives becomes law, the use of radar could be greatly expanded among law enforcement.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
Two fires claimed homes Monday in Venango County, but there were no injuries in either blaze.
Oil City School District's policy that athletes must wear masks while competing in spring sports drew comments during Monday's school board meeting from parents who oppose the order.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be "fiscally sound," but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden's agenda will attract Republican backing.
What better way to pay tribute to Ireland's patron saint than to stand outside his namesake church and sing Irish songs on the day set aside to honor him.
WASHINGTON (AP) - When the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools, educators had to figure out how to get kids online. Fast.
The City of Oil City is getting ready to party.
WASHINGTON (AP) — No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.
