Franklin School Board members heard concerns about school security during the panel’s meeting Monday.

Sherman Morrison, a bus driver for the school district, addressed the board with concerns that security should be heightened with metal detectors around school entrances.

Venango gas prices under regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s average gasoline prices this week have returned to being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.32, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Proposed solar farm is a $30 million investment

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Cypress Creek Renewables, a California-based solar energy production company, is looking to invest about $30 million in a solar energy farm in Washington Township, Clarion County.

On the final day of the Venango County Fair, which also was "Autism Tough Day," it seemed fitting that a featured event was one in which every child participant was able to take home a blue ribbon.

Frogs jump for joy at Venango fair

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair continued Thursday, things were getting jumpy at the Scrubgrass Stage as contestants from as far as England participated in a frog jumping contest.

Abramovic elected president of CCAP

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic this week was elected president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) during its annual conference and trade show in Lancaster County.

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Sigel man among Camp Lejeune claimants

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — From August 1953 through December 1987, thousands of American men and women serving in the U.S. Marine Corps passed through Camp Lejeune or the adjacent Marine Corps Aviation Station.

Venango gas prices just above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Venango County’s run of gasoline prices being under that of the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.44, has come to an end after four consecutive weeks, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

First degree murder charge added in death of OC woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel is now being charged with first degree murder in addition to the other charges he was already facing in connection with the woman’s death.

Something for everyone at Venango fair

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Bubblegum competitions, several animal shows and many other activities were enough to keep fairgoers entertained for hours during Monday afternoon’s 80-degree weather at the Venango County Fair.

Man dies in 'officer involved shooting'

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.