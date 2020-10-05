Franklin resident Caitlin Gramley and her children, from left, Olivia, 4, Isaiah, 11, and Gabriel, 8, check out some of the items for sale at the West Park Street Block Party on Saturday. Gramley's mother, Franklin resident Celina Covington, is behind Gramley. (By Luka Krneta)
Local musician Max Schang entertains from inside the gazebo at the edge of the island at the intersection of 12th and Liberty streets on Saturday. (By Luka Krneta)
It wasn't meant to take the place of Applefest, but an event that was quickly thrown together from an idea to boost morale of small business owners could evolve into yet another annual Franklin tradition.
The West Park Street Block Party, which featured vendors and sidewalk sales along the street adjacent to Fountain Park, drew pockets of steady customers and interest on Saturday.