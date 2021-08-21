Franklin Area School District had a "busy summer" of fun and learning for elementary school students.
The voluntary eight-week summer program aimed to prepare students for the next grade level while also providing a fun experience.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin Area School District had a "busy summer" of fun and learning for elementary school students.
The voluntary eight-week summer program aimed to prepare students for the next grade level while also providing a fun experience.
BridgeFest made its resurgence Friday at the Center Street Bridge in Oil City after the popular event was canceled last year.
Franklin Area School District had a "busy summer" of fun and learning for elementary school students.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style "forensic investigation" of Pennsylvania's 2020 presid…
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden pledged firmly on Friday to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan - and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too - as officials confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
Youngsters converged in Knox Thursday evening for the Horsethief Days Lions bike race and the open power wheels derby.
The day before he was supposed to start fourth grade, Francisco Rosales was admitted to a Dallas hospital with COVID-19, struggling to breathe, with dangerously low oxygen levels and an uncertain outcome.
(Editor's note: The following column was written by Penny Weichel, retired sports editor at The Derrick.)
A civil suit filed in Pennsylvania's Middle District Court more than a year ago will wait a bit longer to move forward.
Oil City’s third BridgeFest event coordinated by the Oil City Main Street Program and Oil City Arts Council will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Center Street and Veterans bridges.
Part of an 18th-century cannon found in Franklin and a Civil War cannonball from Gettysburg have been added to the archaeological display in the Venango County Courthouse.
CLARION — Clarion University students are meeting the decision to integrate their school with California and Edinboro universities at the start of the fall 2022 semester with mixed reactions.
Accident reduces portion of I-80 to 1 lane
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…
A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.
WASHINGTON (AP) - After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge - talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again.
Young's Tires, which is marking its 60th year as a family-owned enterprise, has changed hands.
Venango County Economic Development Authority members heard an update at their monthly meeting Tuesday on the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter project as well as details of the authority's audit, among other matters.
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
The Rock In River Fest is just a hop, skip and jump away as professional stone skippers are set to show up Saturday in Franklin.
Four presidents share responsibility for the missteps in Afghanistan that accumulated over two decades. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the war's chaotic, violent conclusion.
COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have been on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks, according to state Department of Health data, and one doctor says it can be attributed to the delta variant
Venango, Clarion and Forest counties have all shown significant population declines over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools.
HAWTHORN - The shortage of firearms has abated somewhat, but now there is a shortage of ammunition.
The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.
It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.
Franklin state police late Friday evening reported an Oil City man died in an accident on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township earlier in the day.
There's a new festival coming to Oil City, and it promises something for everyone.
Kiera Delaney has been showing animals, and camping the week, at the Venango County Fair for the past five years.
Plans are moving forward for paving work on several Oil City streets.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, according to a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers.
As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.
BROOKVILLE - Construction on the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County will not begin until 2023 - at the earliest.
For 4-H members who bring their animals to show at the Venango County Fair, the excitement is just beginning today.
Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.
It's not every day that a 190,000-pound crane rolls through Reno.
"It always rains once, every year," Venango County Fair Board secretary Penny Buckholtz said Wednesday about the weather at the fair.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday discussed various aspects of the county's emergency response, including digital radios and preparations for next generation 911.
12.5 Acres, surveyed 595’ road frontage, stream runs thro…
1268 Van Road, Cranberry - Whole House Sale. Everything m…
1936 Ford coupe, 1955 Ford Fairlane 2 door sedan. Both ca…
Old wind up Victrola with many records, $75,, Singer trea…
If you see.. Niki Volmrich wish her a... Happy 35th Feldm…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…
Paul Wittreich Aug 26, 1931 Aug 12, 2020 OPEN HOUSE - Sat…