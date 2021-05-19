C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls

Volunteer poll worker Brooke Baughman, left, a Clarion-Limestone High School senior, registers Michelle Shilling to vote at the Clarion Township building on Tuesday. (By Randy Bartley)

CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.

"I try to recruit students to work at the polls because our workers are retired people and we need younger workers," Clarion Township Judge of Elections Sue Sproul said. "It is a great education. I love to see kids working at the polling places."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Front Page

Yes votes lead on questions regarding emergency powers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.

+3
Sunny day at the polls
Front Page

Sunny day at the polls

  • From staff reports

A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.

C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls
Front Page

C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.

+5
Big boost for OC
Front Page

Big boost for OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.

Front Page

OC working with Catholic leaders to spruce up fencing at St. Stephen

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.

State primary is Tuesday
Front Page

State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.

+2
Franklin race jazzes up ballot
Front Page

Franklin race jazzes up ballot

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

There won't be any names listed on Tuesday's primary election ballot for Franklin mayor, but an interesting battle has developed as two familiar faces around town are seeking write-in nominations for the post.

+2
Machines are tested
Front Page

Machines are tested

  • From staff reports

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.

'A great day for America'
Front Page

'A great day for America'

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Swingin' good time
Front Page

Swingin' good time

  • From staff reports

Franklin resident Amanda Roddy's constant smile and laughter said it all as she and 1-year-old daughter Danika enjoyed their time on one of the swings in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Thursday.

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
Free

CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

+2
Painting history
Front Page

Painting history

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

+2
Workers out in force
Front Page

Workers out in force

  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.

Front Page

A wild year here for wildfires

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

As the wildfire season comes to a close, a forester with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the northwest region of Pennsylvania experienced its worst fires in five decades.

Honoring veterans
Front Page

Honoring veterans

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every May, volunteers place just under 14,000 flags on veterans' graves in 110 Venango County cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.

Gubernatorial run?
Front Page

Gubernatorial run?

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - State Sen. Doug Mastriano isn't an official candidate for governor, but he sounded like one during a dinner in Clarion on Thursday night.