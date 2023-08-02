C&S Hardware sells Oil CIty building to Pathways

Chris Ewing, co-owner with husband Speedy Ewing of C&S Hardware in Oil City, told the newspaper that they have closed on the deal that sold the building housing the business to Pathways Adolescent Center.

According to Nate Neely, chief executive officer and owner of Pathways, the nonprofit purchased the building for $60,000. The plan is to renovate the inside of the building and use the back of it for storage, while the front will be utilized for office space.

Marienville native named Army Reserve command leader
  • From staff reports

Brigadier General Beth (Carbaugh) Salisbury, a Marienville native who has had a career of more than 35 years of service with the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, has assumed command of the Army Reserve’s 807th Medical Command deployment support unit.

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Venango County Fair ready for big year
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Preparations for the upcoming Venango County Fair are moving right along, and organizers are expecting large crowds at the 4-H fairgrounds this year, along with welcoming a new event.

Venango Water, DEP meet again regarding Reno woes

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Representatives from Venango Water Company and the Department of Environmental Protection met again Friday to discuss the ongoing Reno water issue, but no new developments were reported later in the day by either party.

Franklin milling, paving work underway
Parking and access will be limited on some Franklin streets through early next week as crews from IA Construction Corp. of Franklin and Donegal Construction Corp. of Hunker are milling and base-coat paving the roads in preparation for later top-coat paving.

HARB wants clear guidance for review requirements

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed interpretation of the historic district code, as well as possible ways to improve ease and consistency of the certificate of appropriateness application process, at the panel’s meeting this week.

Reno's water woes stir anger, prompt questions

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

More than a week has passed since the “Do Not Consume” water advisory was issued in Reno for customers of Venango Water Company, and residents have grown more frustrated with each passing day.

Reno water advisory remains in effect

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Cases of water are being distributed to households in Reno where Venango Water Company customers have been under an advisory for a week not to consume water due to the possible contamination of one of the company’s two water sources.

Rocky Grove HVAC project nearing finish line

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The ongoing HVAC project at Rocky Grove High School continues to move closer to completion, and Valley Grove School Board members heard a few updates Monday from superintendent Kevin Briggs at the panel’s monthly meeting.

Agency's 'Ride for Rights' will focus on plight of disabled

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Voices For Independence, an agency that serves individuals with disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, will make a stop Wednesday at the non-profit’s Seneca office as part of its first “Ride for Our Rights” advocacy action event.