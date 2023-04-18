Candidates forum on TheDerrick.com tonight

You can watch and hear candidates for both Venango County commissioner and judge as they answer questions during a public forum that will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. from the Scrubgrass Township Grange.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Rinda Miller of Utica to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, neither one of them thought they would win.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Franklin Area School District is looking at expanding its Honorable Knights program into its elementary schools this upcoming school year, district superintendent Eugene Thomas told the school board at its Monday work session.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Fly-fishing and outdoors enthusiasts will have the chance to get together and exchange tales in downtown Franklin on Saturday when the Fly Fishing Film Tour comes to town.
The cause of a wildfire in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest — in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads — is expected to be under control within the next couple of days, according to the USDA Forest Service.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s that time of year when throngs of taxpayers are buckling down to file their income tax returns before Tuesday’s filing deadline. Many often pay to use software from private companies such as Intuit and H&R Block.
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager’s birthday party.
Color was budding from trees and could be found scattered all over the ground during the annual Easter Egg Cleanup at Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County home rehab program, administered by the county’s planning commission, has numerous projects in the works and recently received another round of grant funding.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor’s strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to ad…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it was temporarily keeping in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it takes time to more fully consider the issues raised in a court challenge.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members heard about the proposed voluntary design guide for buildings in Oil City during their meeting Thursday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Lots of folks have taken advantage of the April heat wave and sunshine this week before the projected temperature dip and showers that are coming early next week.
Pedestrian hurt in Oil City accident
WASHINGTON (AP) Climate change is making droughts faster and more furious, especially a specific fast-developing heat-driven kind that catch farmers by surprise, a new study found.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members on Thursday discussed the possibility of putting up security cameras on the stretch of the Samuel Justus bike trail within the Oil City limits.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion Area School Board President Hugh Henry finds himself in an unusual position — running a write-in campaign for a seat he currently occupies.
Hasson Heights Elementary School students explored heavy equipment in the school parking lot and learned about a variety of careers during the school’s career day Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Mayor Doug Baker has been honored for his contributions to local government throughout his career with a 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As the May 16 primary election approaches, the Venango County elections office is testing all the county’s voting machines this week.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
There have been more questions than answers regarding a proposal to establish an emergency management services authority in Clarion County, and some of those questions were raised at Tuesday’s Clarion County commissioners meeting.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Polk State Center staff members have been frustrated over what they have described as uncertainty surrounding the closing date of the facility and when its residents will be transferred to the care of Pittsburgh-area based Verland Community Living Arrangements.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Conservation District has announced the hiring of four new district staff members, bringing the total staff to six at the district office at 4871 Route 322 in Franklin.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Discussion about next month’s primary election was a prime focus of Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The four-alarm fire early Sunday morning that destroyed the 140-year-old Hahne Building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough broke the peace of Easter Sunday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Work is moving along on Oil City’s major East End project.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The arrest last week of David Allen Bosley on homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Suzette Nellis in Oil City’s West End where they both lived brought some relief to the community.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will seek a fourth term in office, bringing the power of incumbency and unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a critical presidential battleground state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In an Easter message highlighting hope, Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people, praised nations which welcome refugees and called on Israelis and Palestinians wracked by the latest surge in deadly violence to forge a “climate of trust.”
Emlenton’s Echo 4-H Club held its annual egg hunt in Hughes Park on Saturday morning with the help of the Emlenton Civic Club.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Public Works Director Howard Faunce, is retiring Friday after 29 years with Oil City’s Public Works department, including the past six years as director.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Kurt Jaeger served in the 82nd Airborne Division until he was wounded while training stateside in 2003.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.
Ronnie Beith's memorial service at 6 p.m. today will be livestreamed on the website of Christ United Methodist Church and on Spectrum Cable channel 1024, said the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, lead pastor of Christ United Methodist, who is officiating the ceremony.
- BY HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
