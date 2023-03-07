Patty and Jim Fryman turn in their petitions to Melanie Bailey, the Venango County elections coordinator, on Monday. Jim Fryman is running for Victory Township supervisor and Patty Fryman is running for Victory Township auditor in the May 16 primary election.
Kathleen McMunn signs paperwork as she turns in her petitions to Melanie Bailey, the Venango County elections coordinator, on Monday. McMunn is running for another term as Pleasantville Borough councilwoman, a position she has held for the past 12 years, in the May 16 primary election.
BOSTON (AP) — Growing up in New England, Leah Ofsevit’s most cherished childhood memories were blanketed in snow. She remembers running barefoot outside with her brother at the first sign of it, building snowmen and ice castles most winters, strapping on skis as a toddler.
The Northwest Central Pennsylvania Regional Task Force, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, is ready to respond if any sort of disaster along the lines of the East Palestine train derailment occurs in the region.
TITUSVILLE — When Rebecca Saintz was in high school, she couldn’t wait to move away from Titusville. Once she finally moved, though, she began to miss her hometown and realized how much she had taken it for granted.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first budget to the Legislature on Tuesday, as the Democrat aims in his first months to remake the state’s public school funding system and to put Pennsylvania on competitive footing with other states to attract major companies.
Quentin Wood, who served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Quaker State Corporation during the oil giant’s heyday in the 1970s and 80s while the company was headquartered in Oil City, has died.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared arrest, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — When Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro unveils his first budget next week, the poor districts that won a landmark school-funding lawsuit will want to see him propose a significant down payment and a plan to overhaul how the state pays for K-12 education in what could be a term…
Forest County commissioners handled some items of business Wednesday related to the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Dawn Millin, who is the county’s clerk of courts and prothonotary among her other duties.
Artists never know when inspiration will strike for that next piece of artwork. For Oil City resident Linda Lineman, motivation hit when longtime friends Diane and Dan Cartwright, also of Oil City, took to social media to post photos after their recent trip to London.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber’s top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.
Oil City School Board members voted unanimously Monday to table for further review several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students without board approval since the fall of 2021.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reported it has issued 1,572 notices of violations and administrative orders last year for conventional oil and gas well operations in Venango County. The notices involved 20 well operators and represented multiple violations per indivi…
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line will resume today to two approved sites in Ohio, according to federal environmental authorities.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.
Oil City School Board members are expected to vote Monday whether to formally approve several lessons on sexuality and sexual harassment that have been taught to Oil City middle school students since the fall of 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Victims would be able to sue over otherwise outdated claims of child sexual abuse under two pieces of legislation passed Friday by the Pennsylvania House, but it’s unclear whether the state Senate will take them up.