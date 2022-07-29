Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

Oil City firefighter and paramedic William Goodman uses a chainsaw to free a vehicle that crashed into a garbage shed on Thursday. The female driver earlier was transported from the scene for medical care.
A car that crashed into two parked vehicles before crashing into a garbage shed is pulled from the shed and up a small hill by a tow truck at the Lighthouse apartment complex at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street in Oil City on Thursday.
One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.
The Toyota the woman was driving was wedged into the portion of the garbage shed that it crashed into. A portion of the shed went through the middle of the windshield; some garbage cans, along with pieces of wood from the shed, were strewn in the lot.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution doesn’t guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion — only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights — plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff.
Amid global reports of fertilizer shortages and high operating prices in the agriculture sector, there are local farmers who are holding their own. However, their increased costs of production will mean an increase in consumer prices.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
PITTSBURGH — For the third consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.59, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to the newspaper late Sunday evening that one person died after a tree came down in Sandycreek Township during a storm that swept through the area early Sunday afternoon. She provided no further information other than to confirm the fatality.
The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.
Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.
The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”