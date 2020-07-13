Mitch Myers of North Royalton, Ohio, is a cancer survivor who has found joy in woodcarving. He specializes in birds and at least one dinosaur, a Velociraptor. "After all, they were birds too," he said. Myers participated in this weekend's wood carvers show at Cook Forest state park. (By Randy Bartley)
Mitch Myers of North Royalton, Ohio, is a cancer survivor who has found joy in woodcarving. He specializes in birds and at least one dinosaur, a Velociraptor. "After all, they were birds too," he said. Myers participated in this weekend's wood carvers show at Cook Forest state park. (By Randy Bartley)
Andrew Stanley of Vowinckel has only been carving for about a week. He is wearing a glove on his hands to prevent any errant cuts. Arrayed before him are various gouges that can be used on the troll he is carving to widen a cut. (By Randy Bartley)
Dave Fair of Kittanning has been carving for about 40 years. He demonstrated how to carve a small troll in wood and soap to rookie carvers. When he is not carving he makes small wagons and repairs carousel horses. (By Randy Bartley)
COOKSBURG - The chips were down in Cook Forest State Park this weekend as soap chips, gourd chips and wood chips were scattered across the floor of the Sawmill Center for the Arts during the annual wood carvers show.