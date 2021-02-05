Carvings take shape

John Lowry, a member of the DiMartino Ice Company out of Jeannette, carves a sculpture Thursday ahead of Saturday's Franklin On Ice event in Fountain Park. Team members will finish up their carving today and won't be on-site for the actual event Saturday, meaning the enthralling timed ice carving competition won't be held this year. The DiMartino crew and the City of Franklin are asking the public to refrain from visiting the carvers in the park today to avoid crowding. (Photo by A.J. Titley)
Pa. lawmakers' spending jumps more than 8%

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.

'There isn't enough vaccine'

HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…

Expert says Phil's forecast probably on mark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Wolf proposals likely doomed

HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.

OC 150 organizers hoping for big schedule

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.

4 injured in crash
4 injured in crash

  • From staff reports

Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.

Tri-county area adds 43 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Blaze is accidental
Blaze is accidental

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The deadly fire at an Oil City home that killed three people early Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.

Franklin hopeful about events

  • By A.J. Titley Staff writer

Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.

Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…

PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80
PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.

Biden invites 10 GOP senators to WH for relief talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.

Tri-county reports 79 cases over weekend

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.

3 FOUND DEAD AFTER FIRE
3 FOUND DEAD AFTER FIRE

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.

State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.

Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.

Slow rollout: Who's to blame?

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who's to blame for the frustrations of eligibl…

Prayers and support
Prayers and support

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Several pastors in the Venango County Ministerium have been visiting UPMC Northwest in Seneca to pray with and for hospital staff members.

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen
UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

OC Council approves demolition of several homes

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Property issues ranging from the demolition of several dilapidated houses to street paving and the acquisition of two city parks crowded the agenda at an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.

Big plans at museums
Big plans at museums

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.