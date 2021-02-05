Carvings take shape

Tags
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A software engineer from New Jersey is on a buying spree for multi-story buildings in Oil City's North Side business district.
- From staff and wire reports
-
Federal agents on Thursday were at the Mercer County home of Rachel Powell, who is suspected to have participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners announced Thursday that after a brief discussion, Clarion Hospital has agreed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Forest County residents.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania Legislature's spending grew by more than 8% last year, adding some $28 million to its own reserves as the state's deficit ballooned and many residents struggled to pay bills during the pandemic.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Wolf administration threw cold water Wednesday on the idea of a one-stop-shop system that would help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, which some health executives are advocating as a way to manage the mad scramble for shots that has eligible residents sign…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The chips will be down in Franklin on Saturday - ice chips that is.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Punxsutawney Phil's proclamation Tuesday for six more weeks of winter appears to be a safe bet as a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday "we're expecting an average rest of the winter."
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The FBI is seeking information about a 40-year-old woman who reportedly lives in Sandy Lake in Mercer County and is suspected to have participated in the violent Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will propose a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state's personal income tax rate that also expands exemptions for lower-wage earners, administration officials said Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Although temporarily sidetracked by the pandemic-related health directives, the Oil City 150 Committee is moving ahead with a schedule of events to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial.
PUNXSUTAWNEY (AP) - There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
- From staff reports
-
Four people were injured and flown for treatment after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG — State House Health Committee Majority Chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, will convene a public hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday to examine the strengths and weaknesses of COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the commonwealth.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The deadly fire at an Oil City home that killed three people early Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.
- By A.J. Titley Staff writer
-
Franklin City Council members gave the go ahead for two summer events at their meeting Monday, but their blessing comes with some caveats.
- By Judith O. Etzel Contributing writer
-
Elementary and high school students in Cranberry Area School District will remain in the hybrid learning model for at least another week.
(Editor's note: This story was researched and written by Penny Weichel, who is a retired sports editor at The Derrick and a local high school sports historian.)
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has agreed to meet a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking in coronavirus aid, though congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans are faulting the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for Pennsylvania's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout even as Wolf himself says insufficient supply is the real culprit, setting up a fresh political fight over who's to blame for the frustrations of eligibl…
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Several pastors in the Venango County Ministerium have been visiting UPMC Northwest in Seneca to pray with and for hospital staff members.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A former Oil City High School student is suing Oil City Area School District in relation to sexual abuse she says she endured during her junior year of high school in 2014-15.
SALEM TOWNSHIP — The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Christian imagery and rhetoric on view during this month's Capitol insurrection are sparking renewed debate about the societal effects of melding Christian faith with an exclusionary breed of nationalism.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Property issues ranging from the demolition of several dilapidated houses to street paving and the acquisition of two city parks crowded the agenda at an Oil City Council meeting Thursday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
