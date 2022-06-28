U.S. Sen. Bob Casey gives his impressions about 100 Seneca after his announcement on Monday morning inside the landmark Oil City building that the project will receive $400,000 in federal funding. Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramaovic, who was among the local officials on hand for the announcement, stands behind Casey.
Emily Lewis, executive director of the Venango County Economic Development Authority, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey look at an artist’s rendering of 100 Seneca while Lewis discusses the vision the county has for the building and the economic impact that it is expected to have.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey greets Bonnie Summers, secretary treasurer of the Venango County Economic Development Authority, as he enters 100 Seneca on Monday morning. Standing to Casey’s left is Venango County Commissioner Mike Dulaney; to his right are Oil City Council member Dale Massie and Oil City Mayor Bill Moon.
Photos by Makayla Keating
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
SHIPPENVILLE — The “Beach City Baby,” the World War II transport plane which these days is based at Venango Regional Airport, made the third stop of its maiden summer tour on Saturday with a visit to the Clarion Airport for the Knight Cruisers Car Show, an event that benefited the Clarion Ho…
HARRISBURG (AP) — With a few days to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal su…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would fight to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and he called on Americans to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Despite controversy that has besieged the Franklin Area School District over the past few years, Acting Superintendent Eugene Thomas, whose term as full superintendent begins July 1, didn’t hesitate to take the position.
Three years after one family’s truck and tractor benefit pull helped part of their friends’ medical expenses vanish in a puff of exhaust, Western PA Pullin’ 4 A Purpose continues to pay it forward to families in need.
HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns.
The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.
Clarion state police identified a Bucks County man as the driver of a car who was the victim of a fatal crash between his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.
With conservation and sustainability being the focus, nearly 140 area children spent their Saturday filled with educational activities centered on the outdoors during Venango County Youth Field Day at the Oil City Izaak Walton League grounds on Deep Hollow Road.
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…
Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.