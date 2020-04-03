The Rev. John L. Miller, the Rev. Ian McElrath and Deacon Joe Petrone from the Oil City Catholic Community led a procession with the Eucharist from St. Joseph Church through the North Side of Oil City on Thursday. (By Kara O'Neil)
The Rev. John L. Miller and Deacon Joe Petrone prepare to incense the Most Blessed Sacrament during Thursday's procession. Miller said Catholics believe Jesus Christ is truly present in the Blessed Sacrament. (By Kara O'Neil)
The Rev. John L. Miller, the Rev. Ian McElrath and Deacon Joe Petrone from the Oil City Catholic Community led a procession with the Eucharist from St. Joseph Church through the North Side of Oil City on Thursday. (By Kara O'Neil)
The Rev. John L. Miller and Deacon Joe Petrone prepare to incense the Most Blessed Sacrament during Thursday's procession. Miller said Catholics believe Jesus Christ is truly present in the Blessed Sacrament. (By Kara O'Neil)
Priests in the Oil City Catholic Community led a procession through town Thursday with the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Eucharist.
The procession started at St. Joseph Church and continued through the North Side business district. The dozen or so people who walked in the procession, which was led by the Rev. John L. Miller, the Rev. Ian McElrath and Deacon Joe Petrone, were asked to be at least 10 feet away from everyone else.