CDC changes school guidance

NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
The revised recommendations represent a turn away from the 6-foot standard that has sharply limited how many students some schools can accommodate. Some places have had to remove desks, stagger schedules and take other steps to keep children apart.
NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.
WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…
The state announced this week that $5 million will be available for distribution among 13 counties affected by the recent and scheduled closures of state-run facilities, but the funds will offer little relief to Venango County in the long run.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will expand more business and event capacity limits and lift a raft of long-standing coronavirus restrictions on bar service starting on Easter Sunday, giving some relief to one of the hardest-hit business sectors, his administration said Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be "fiscally sound," but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden's agenda will attract Republican backing.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Police officers, firefighters and grocery workers will start getting the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in about two weeks, as the current effort to immunize school workers wraps up, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
It's been more than a year since the Franklin Kiwanis Club sold its popular Kamp Kiwanis property in Sugarcreek, and the club is now paying it forward in force with some of the largest checks the civic organization has ever written.
A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.
WASHINGTON (AP) - One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the prospect of "independence from this virus" by the Fourt…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.