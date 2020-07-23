Nick Moran cooks chicken for the Oil City Elks Club chicken barbecue Wednesday evening. "We're all sold out of tickets. About 120 were reserved beforehand, and the last 80 sold when the smoke started drifting down the sidewalk," Moran said. (By Kara O'Neil)
Christine Manning, who is coordinating the Oil Heritage Festival art show with Stew Armstrong, hangs a ribbon on a winning painting in preparation for the show's opening reception Wednesday evening at the National Transit Building. (By Kara O'Neil)
