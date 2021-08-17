Census numbers fall sharply here

Venango, Clarion and Forest counties have all shown significant population declines over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census numbers.

The census figures from 2020 that were released last week show that all three counties are in the top 10 in the state in percentage decline. Forest County is third, Venango County is fifth, and Clarion County is tenth.

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Delta variant leaving its mark on area

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have been on a steady rise over the past couple of weeks, according to state Department of Health data, and one doctor says it can be attributed to the delta variant

Skippers are ready
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Rock In River Fest is just a hop, skip and jump away as professional stone skippers are set to show up Saturday in Franklin.

Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.

'A special feeling'
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.

What now after U.S. allows extra vaccines for some?

WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, according to a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers.

Portion of Bredinsburg Road closed

As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.

Several factors affect start of I-80 work
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - Construction on the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County will not begin until 2023 - at the earliest.

Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.

Quite a party in 1971
  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

Fifty years ago today, Oil City residents kicked off a big, 10-day celebration to mark the city's centennial.

'Together Again' at Barrow
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."

Wolf: Get a vaccine or a test
HARRISBURG (AP) - Some 25,000 employees of Pennsylvania's prisons and state health care and congregate care facilities have about a month to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or take weekly tests for the virus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Vaccine or test mandated for certain state employees

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…

Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

Scams always evolving, special agent says

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - An official with the state Attorney General's Office said there always are new wrinkles developing in the scam game, especially when it comes to ripping off senior citizens.

Barnyard Olympics
  • From staff reports

Opening day of the Venango County Fair was filled with events, including the Barnyard Olympics.

Court rules Spencer has complied with DEP orders

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The state Department of Environmental Protection had its litigation ended against Cranberry Township resident Randy Spencer on Monday after he was found to be compliant of Commonwealth Court orders.

Dems have full lineup for U.S. Senate seat
WASHINGTON (AP) - Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the st…

The winners are
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two people won the 2021 Taste of Talent vocal competition after the large crowd in Bandstand Park on Sunday concluded the pair to both be champions.

Property buyer has gone quiet

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After generating quite a buzz in the region back in the winter, little has been heard the last few months from a New Jersey developer who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner.

Students step out
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Oil City High School marching band is celebrating its "Home Turf" in recognition of the city's 150th anniversary.