Dr. Vickie Heath, a Title 1 instructional coach with Franklin School District, waves out of her decorated car Tuesday morning as staff and teachers from Central Elementary School beeped their horns and waved to their students. Many of the teachers gathered to meet before the caravan left and echoed the same mantra - "we miss our kids." (By Richard Sayer)
Several cars took off from Central Elementary School on Tuesday to try to pass as many of the students' homes as they could. Many shouted Hello and I miss you out their car windows as they traveled past homes. (By Richard Sayer)
The Fish family waves to the caravan from the porch of the family's Elk Street home. (By Richard Sayer)
A caravan of more than 20 cars zig-zagged through the Franklin streets Tuesday where many Central Elementary School students live as a way for teachers to remind their students "we're still here."
Central second-grade teacher Ashleigh Phillips said she saw a video of a similar caravan in Texas, and that video sparked almost 30 Central teachers to respond and plan a parade of vehicles to visit nearly every student shuttered indoors.