Chalk Talk advice

Rosieta Castille (left) does a twirl as she plays with her brother, Jasper, at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library. Megan Toth (center), a case manager with Safe Harbor, helps the pair find inspiration for chalk art. (By Dillon Provenza)
Susan Huffman (left), a senior program specialist with Venango County's Substance Abuse Program, explains to Amber Thiene how a Deterra bag is able to safely dispose of prescription drugs. Amber's children, Rosieta and Jasper Castille, were also at the Chalk Talk event Wednesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
Rosieta Castille (left) does a twirl as she plays with her brother, Jasper, at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library. Megan Toth (center), a case manager with Safe Harbor, helps the pair find inspiration for chalk art. (By Dillon Provenza)
Susan Huffman (left), a senior program specialist with Venango County's Substance Abuse Program, explains to Amber Thiene how a Deterra bag is able to safely dispose of prescription drugs. Amber's children, Rosieta and Jasper Castille, were also at the Chalk Talk event Wednesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
Angela Morton (left) and Susan Huffman look over the chalk drawings outside the Franklin Public Library on Wednesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.
Representatives of the county program and UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor handed out informational pamphlets, prescription drug lock boxes, Naloxone (narcan), and Deterra bags - which provide a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs.
The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.
CLARION - Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson provided the university's council of trustees an update on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) integration plan Thursday.
The Oil Heritage Festival has a packed schedule this weekend as the celebration concludes, and Oil City officials are bracing for traffic congestion tonight as popular Pittsburgh band The Clarks is expected to draw a large crowd to Justus Park and the downtown.
(Editor's note: Today has been proclaimed Coach Pat Patterson Day in Oil City to recognize the much loved and respected former Oil City teacher and football coach. This story, written by retired Derrick sports editor Penny Weichel, looks back at Patterson's 1975 Oilers team that won the Sect…
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration on Wednesday said it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, announcing the first in what officials describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations that have been in place for more than 20 years.
Almost 10 years ago - in October 2011 and at the height of Applefest - Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street in Franklin opened, filling what the owners saw as "a hole in the community" after Summer House Coffee closed.
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
CLARION - The consolidation plan approved last week by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education fails to totally assuage two local state lawmakers' concerns, but both agree implementation of the plan is necessary.