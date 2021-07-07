Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

But, she said, while the need for direct service professionals (DSPs) in the Oil Region's community-based care settings remains crucial, given the looming closure of Polk State Center, finding workers is just as crucial in most Venango County industries, as well, she said.

Spruce-up at Oil City
Spruce-up at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.

Chamber leader: Lack of employees is 'a crisis'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Thompson hopes bill connects
Thompson hopes bill connects

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.

Celebrations wrap up
Celebrations wrap up

  • From staff reports

Area residents commemorated the Independence Day holiday over the weekend with festivities in Oil City and Franklin.

Who does Polk Center serve?

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials earlier this week spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.

Man found not guilty in crash that killed 2 people

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News

CLARION - A Clarion County jury has found a 26-year-old Mercer County man not guilty on all charges stemming from a crash more than three years ago that left two men dead and two other men, including the driver, injured.

Filling Kits for Kids
Filling Kits for Kids

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.

Wolf signs budget package, celebrates school funding
Wolf signs budget package, celebrates school funding

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed a roughly $40 billion budget package that passed last week, as he touted the importance of new funding for public schools that he secured from Republican lawmakers, while also chalking up negotiating table losses.

Artist traces journey
Artist traces journey

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.

Feuding persists in legislature
Feuding persists in legislature

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans and Democrats are feuding over whether Pennsylvania's roughly $40 billion budget package negotiated behind closed doors and passed within hours of becoming public includes money for the state auditor general to begin auditing election results.

'I Love Clarion' organizers make vaccine push
'I Love Clarion' organizers make vaccine push

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Clarion News

CLARION - The "I Love Clarion" Independence Day celebration will provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry Executive Director Tracy Becker.

DUI arrests due to use of drugs on the rise

Drug-related driving under the influence arrests in Venango County have risen sharply the past two years, according to Robert Daugherty, who recently retired as director of the county’s adult and juvenile probation departments.

Key trade sealed budget deal

HARRISBURG (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay.

Fetterman: Polk worries 'valid'
Fetterman: Polk worries 'valid'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

WARREN - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman acknowledged concerns surrounding the scheduled closing of Polk State Center in August 2022 are "a very valid point."

PASSHE plan draws protest in Clarion
PASSHE plan draws protest in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The state's plan to combine six universities, including Clarion, into two regional universities drew protesters to Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion on Saturday afternoon.

Events heating up
Events heating up

Regardless of weather, Franklin won't have its parade rained out this year, said event organizer Ronnie Beith at Sunday evening's South 62 concert in Bandstand Park.

As variant rises, vaccine plan targets 'movable middle'
As variant rises, vaccine plan targets 'movable middle'

WASHINGTON (AP) - Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot.

Wolf gets election bill he plans to veto

HARRISBURG (AP) - A bill to require voter ID and make a host of other changes to Pennsylvania election law passed the state Senate Friday on party lines and is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf, who plans to veto it.

State votes to bank virus funds, boost K-12 funds

HARRISBURG - A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature on Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf's office said he plans to sign it next week.