A couple of weeks ago, Susan Williams - president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce - received notice that a chamber employee had filed an unemployment claim.
The employee, Williams said, was her.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A couple of weeks ago, Susan Williams - president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce - received notice that a chamber employee had filed an unemployment claim.
The employee, Williams said, was her.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
A couple of weeks ago, Susan Williams - president and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce - received notice that a chamber employee had filed an unemployment claim.
During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.
Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
Songbirds from Florida to New Jersey are dying of a mystery disease that has yet to be identified.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Venango County until 5:45 p.m. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
Four locations in Franklin were the focus of initial traffic safety fixes at Monday's city council meeting.
Former Franklin residents Jack and Therese Moran have been married for 73 years, and they are returning to the city where their lifelong courtship began to renew their wedding vows on Friday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.
"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
CLARION - A vote looms Wednesday on the proposed integration of six State System universities, including Clarion.
COOKSBURG - Misty Stanley, the director of the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cook Forest, had a wide smile on her face Saturday.
The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.
Cranberry Township is acting on litigation against junkyard owner Randy Spencer to "force compliance" and have him remove vehicles from his properties.
Oil City Council members have approved an ordinance to issue bonds.
A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.
STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
Oil City Council members heard updates Thursday on traffic issues, proposed road work on Colbert Avenue and the city fire department's new boat.
The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
Congressman Glenn Thompson is looking for a way to build bridges on Interstate 80 without placing tolls on them.
How have Venango County's coronavirus case numbers been influenced since the beginning of the year?
Editor's note: State Department of Human Services officials recently spoke with the newspaper "on-background," meaning no direct quotes were given and all information is attributed to the department.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a bill of which he is the primary sponsor, hopes to close the "digital divide" between rural and urban America.
Franklin's Barrow-Civic Theatre announced its 2021 live performance lineup on Tuesday, almost 16 months after COVID-19 closed the venue's curtains to in-person audiences.
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
Hiring and retainment of employees have been critical challenges in most industries, both locally and statewide, according to Susan Williams, president of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson introduces legislation that encourages broadband development in rural areas. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or The News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
Piano for sale - Used. $300. Seneca, PA 954-383-6968
Rocky Grove - Yard sale - 225 Maple St. Fri & Sat 9-?…
Yard Sale 112 Innis St. Oil City Friday 7/16 and Sat. 7/1…
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Found med size black/tan dog on South 5th Ave, near old C…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…