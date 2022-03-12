Local chamber of commerce leaders are preparing for the impact that rising energy costs will have on local businesses.
“No one wants to repeat what we experienced in the 1970s when people were lined up at the pumps,” said Susan Williams, executive director of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are all intertwined and the higher prices will fuel the inflationary cycle.”
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
I was on the phone talking to Oil City basketball coach Bob Lynch before the start of the 1971-72 season. I was interviewing him for The Derrick for a preview story on the Oilers, who were seeking their third straight Section 2 title.
Erie resident Dan Pastore, in his bid for Pennsylvania’s 16th District U.S. House seat currently held by Republican Mike Kelly, has a message he hopes will distinguish him from others in the race — he’s a “different kind of Democrat” who wants to reciprocate.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.
First Energy's website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regard…
Little remains standing of the Drake Building, an Oil City landmark on North Seneca Street that once housed one of the largest movie theaters in western Pennsylvania and one of the first indoor shopping centers.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared “it’s time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to t…