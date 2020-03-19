Signs are everywhere around the region announcing closings of businesses, public services and places of worship. All varieties from personal handwritten notes to official government signs are announcing Gov. Tom Wolf's request to practice safe social distancing and avoid public spaces and gatherings. (By Richard Sayer)
Some businesses are staying open with modified plans of action like Double Play in Oil City, which is offering its patrons pick-up options. Several area restaurants are offering this service and even discounts as they hope to keep their customers fed while dine-in eating is suspended. (By Richard Sayer)
