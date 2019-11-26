Adam Wooten and Stephen Chojnicki of Parking Lot Painters of Bethel Park paint the new center lines on Seneca Street between Clifford and Duncomb streets Monday. The traffic patterns will change starting today as work on the multimodal transportation hub gets underway. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City firefighter Dennis Alcorn removes the old traffic signals that have been out of operation at the end of Elm Street at Duncomb Street. Elm will no longer go all the way to Duncomb, and traffic will be diverted onto the new connector street - Clifford Street. (By Richard Sayer)
