Oil Creek State Park hosted Chicks in the Sticks on Saturday.
The event drew about 90 people.
Three Clarion County entities testified before the America 250 PA committee last week on projects that could enhance the region’s participation in the nation’s 250-year anniversary in 2026.
Smoke and blues music filled the air during the Franklin Blues & Barbecue Festival on Father’s Day weekend with performers, food vendors and visitors crowding Bandstand Park.
Friends and family turned out Thursday at the Venango County Historical Society to reminisce about Carolee Michener.
KNOX — Area ambulance services are facing funding and staffing shortages, and emergency medical services officials predict the same challenges will soon hit area volunteer fire departments.
Oil City manager Mark Schroyer confirmed Friday that the city and the Oil Region Alliance have reached a tentative agreement with Oil City Hospitality to purchase the former Days Inn in the city.
Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.
An Oil City man already facing charges for allegedly masterminding the robbery of an elderly couple in Polk last year is now facing additional charges related to incidents in Oil City shortly after the Polk robbery that involved two women.
After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in State College.
Franklin’s annual Blues and Barbeque festival is back this Father’s Day weekend to serve up another hearty helping of live music and local food.
Flag Day ceremonies were held Wednesday evening in Oil City and Franklin.
Venango County has been awarded $112,479 in grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection for abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage cleanup efforts.
Two more men are facing charges in connection with an incident last summer in Polk Borough in which police say two men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple who live there.
Oil City businessman Bob Fry said the auction at his Short Street Motors business on the city’s South Side went well Saturday, and the service part of the establishment is remaining open.
It’s hard to believe there could be such a thing as “too much sun” in northwest Pennsylvania, but rain has finally come to a dry and thirsty area this week after weeks of virtually cloudless sunshine.
Venango County commissioners handled several matters at their brief monthly meeting Tuesday, including approving the hires of two assistant public defenders.
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back.
The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday discussed five options for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.
One of the contractors initially named in a civil lawsuit related to a Cranberry woman’s fall down the steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 that caused fatal injuries to he woman was dismissed from the lawsuit in 2018.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Organizers warned at an annual gun rights rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday that with a slim Democratic majority in the House, there could be more attempts to pass gun control measures, weeks after Democrats narrowly advanced the first gun control legislation in y…
Despite clouds and a much-needed scattering of rain Monday, work continued on the multimodal trail along Allegheny Boulevard (Route 8/Route 62) in Sugarcreek Borough.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
Cancer survivors and their family, friends and supporters gathered over the weekend at the Franklin Area High School track for the annual Relay for Life of Venango County.
Two local children and their family have received a helping hand from the League of Hope, a group of pool players who play with a mission to raise funds for local youngsters who suffer from a life-threatening disease.
BROOKVILLE — What does the guy who is in charge of collections, collect?
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday. Rugh pronounced the individual dead at 12:23 p.m. Neither the coroner nor Franklin state police could provide more details on Sunday.
No one was injured in a fire that occurred at 1584 Frenchcreek Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Clark.
A civil suit stemming from the death of a Cranberry woman who suffered fatal injuries when she fell down the front steps of the Oil City Library in 2015 is returning to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas after being appealed all the way to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Oil City Council members approved the paving contract for this year at their meeting Thursday.
Although a decent dose of rain during the coming week is good news, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it’s no guarantee that it will get the region out of its moderate drought.
A total of 128 students flipped their tassels and graduated from Oil City High School on Friday evening during commencement ceremonies on the Oil Field.
(Editor’s note: Much of the information for this story was submitted to the newspaper by Sister Tina Geiger of Catholic Rural Ministry based in Oil City.)
Mortar boards and confetti decorated the otherwise cloudy sky Thursday evening as 54 Rocky Grove High School seniors officially became high school graduates.
Discussions about Milan Adamovsky’s IOOF building in downtown Oil City came to a head Thursday during a hearing to consider whether the building, which had part of its roof blow off in an April storm, is a public nuisance.
BROOKVILLE — Equipment from the former movie theater at the Cranberry Mall has been repurposed as part of a new venture in Jefferson County.
Editor’s note: Writers Abby Sloss and Will Bennett are members of Cranberry Area High School’s journalism class.
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
Celebratory applause and cheers of congratulations rang throughout the Valley Grove Elementary School hallways Wednesday morning as the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2023 paraded through the school with their kindergarten counterparts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.