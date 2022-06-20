Barb Lake, left, and Bruce Getsinger, front, teach a workshop on kayaking on Saturday during Chicks in the Sticks. Among the participants of the class were, Amber Plough, right, Angela Rosen, center, and Haley Schandelmeier, landing her kayak on the bank.
Samantha Beaino, right, plays a game of archery tic-tac-toe with Kayla Crawford, center, while Oil Creek State Park naturalist Ivy Kuberry looks on during Chicks in the Sticks on Saturday.
Laura McAlevy works on creating a collage of vintage stamps during the seventh Chicks in the Sticks event held Saturday at Oil Creek State Park.
Completed works of pottery sit on a table at Oil Creek State Park on Saturday. The artwork was created during a workshop taught by John Sims, of Sun Valley Pottery, during Chicks in the Sticks.
With conservation and sustainability being the focus, nearly 140 area children spent their Saturday filled with educational activities centered on the outdoors during Venango County Youth Field Day at the Oil City Izaak Walton League grounds on Deep Hollow Road.
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Making his first public appearance since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection began its hearings laying bare his attempts to remain in power, former President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at the committee as he continued to tease his plans fo…
Clarion University has celebrated Juneteenth for 20 years, but on Friday the new Penn West consolidation of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities celebrated Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday at Clarion.
This year marks a milestone year for both the International Bowhunting Organization and Two Mile Run County Park — its the fifth year in which the IBO will hold the second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship at the park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council agreed this month to send a letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources stating the borough pool, which a 1980’s DCNR grant helped build, is “obsolete.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…
MARIENVILLE — Bigfoot was seen almost everywhere in Marienville over the past three days. The elusive mammal was seen on pottery, T-shirts, paintings and crafts of all sorts. There was even a 7-foot-tall live Bigfoot.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told the same thing over and over, by his campaign team, the data crunchers, and a steady stream of lawyers, investigators and inner-circle allies: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election.
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.
CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.